Three Rajasthan policemen suspended for forcing man to pluck own facial hair during questioning

JAIPUR: Three Rajasthan Police personnel were suspended on Friday after a purported video of a man being forced to pluck his own facial hair during questioning surfaced on social media, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Bhilwara, Rajan Dushyant said the action of suspension was taken for harassing the man during questioning.

The police action came after Mandal MLA Uday Lal Bhadana met with Dushyant over the video clip.

No police personnel were, however, seen in the video.

The SP said Pratap Nagar SHO Sugan Singh, ASI Mahendra Khoji and Constable Banwar Lal have been suspended.

Identifying the man seen in the video as Suresh Gurjar, officials said he was arrested in connection with a case of scuffling on May 8.