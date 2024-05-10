Why Pakistan being discussed when polls are in India: Priyanka slams BJP amid Aiyar row

AMETHI: Why is Pakistan being discussed when elections are taking place in India and the unemployment rate here is at a 45-year high, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked on Friday as she hit back at the BJP on the row over Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks.

She also asked the ruling party to fight the polls on real issues.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of raising the Hindu-Muslim rhetoric to win the elections and asserted that the people don't want the polls to be contested based on religion and caste.

"People are saying you've (the BJP) won two elections on religion and now move forward from that," the Congress general secretary said.