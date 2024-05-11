‘10% pregnant women suffer from mental disorders’

NEW DELHI: According to the latest report from The Lancet, about 10% of pregnant women and 13% of women who have recently given birth suffer from mental disorders globally. These include depression, anxiety, and psychosis, with a higher prevalence observed in low- and middle-income countries.

Suicide, strongly associated with mental health conditions, is a leading cause of death during the perinatal period in high-income countries, accounting for 5-20% of maternal deaths, as stated in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe.

The numbers are likely higher in low- and middle-income countries, where suicide often goes unreported and is overshadowed by inadequate care for obstetric complications.

The report highlights that this is a “neglected issue,” noting that up to 85% of women experience so-called baby blues, characterized by symptoms such as prolonged crying, sadness, and anxiety.

“Perinatal mental health conditions can significantly impact maternal and child wellbeing, hindering bonding, caregiving, and healthy development, which can have long-term consequences on a child’s physical, cognitive, and emotional growth, affecting families and future generations,” the report states.