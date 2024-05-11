3 Dushyant MLAs meet Khattar, Congress knocks at Haryana Governor doors

CHANDIGARH : While the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana faces a crisis after withdrawal of support by three independent MLAs, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) stares at a split as about half of the 10 legislators of the party are not toeing the line of party leader Dushyant Chautala, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Congress submitted a memorandum to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya demanding that the “minority” BJP government in Haryana be dismissed. Chautala demanded a floor test.

In a twist to the political events in the state, three JJP MLAs — Devender Singh Babli, Jogi Ram Sihag and Ramniwas Surjakhera — met former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat on Thursday evening, sources said.

After the meeting Dhanda claimed that the meeting was not related to politics. Khattar said many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is nothing to worry about. “Their arithmetic is not like they are thinking,’’ he said, adding that the BJP has personal relations with many JJP and Congress MLAs. “It would be a big deal even if the opposition can manage all its MLAs,” Khattar said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Opposition was misleading people. He said the Congress should inform the governor about the number of MLAs supporting the opposition. He also recalled the floor test he won in March. “You ask Dushyant Chautala how many MLAs he has got,’’ Saini said.

BJP candidate from Hisar Ranjeet Singh Chautala said, “People leave when they realise they won’t be getting ticket for polls. Many will come with us as well,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress has 30 MLAs but raised doubts about whether all 10 JJP MLAs are onboard with their party. “We have 30 MLAs. Regarding JJP, it would have been better had they paraded 10 MLAs before the governor. There is no dispute about our MLAs. Some of JJP’s MLAs are supporting someone else. Let them go to the governor with their 10 MLAs,’’ he said.

Both the Congress and JJP have demanded that the Saini government either resign on “moral grounds” or face a floor test.

Meanwhile, the Congress submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor demanding that the “minority” BJP government in Haryana be dismissed. “Governor had left for Telangana for some work. Saini government has no right to continue because it has come in minority,” senior Congress leader B B Batra said, urging the governor to dissolve the Assembly.

JJP MLAs meet Khattar

