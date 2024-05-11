Bhuria promises Rs 2L to ‘those with 2 wives’, stokes row

Through this promise, Bhuria has consciously targeted those tribals who have more than one wife, as there is a wide prevalence of polygamy among the Bhil and Bhilala tribes in the region.

The ruling BJP has taken offence to Bhuria’s statement and has called for action against him by the Election Commission. The state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who was present at the rally, seemed amused by Bhuria’s unusual promise.

“This is a terrific announcement, promising a double bonanza for those having two wives. It needs to be applauded,” said Patwari.

Ruling BJP leaders have sharply criticized Bhuria’s remarks and Patwari’s encouragement.