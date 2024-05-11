Bhuria promises Rs 2L to ‘those with 2 wives’, stokes row

BHOPAL : Former Union minister and Congress candidate from the Ratlam-ST seat in Madhya Pradesh Kantilal Bhuria has sparked a political controversy by promising that individuals with two wives will receive Rs 2 lakh if the Congress is elected to power at the Centre.
During a poll rally in the Sailana assembly segment of Ratlam district on Thursday, while discussing the Congress’s ‘Nyay Patra’s Mahalaxmi Scheme’ (which promises Rs 1 lakh annually to one woman of each impoverished family until the family escapes poverty), Bhuria stated, “If Congress comes to power, as outlined in our manifesto, every woman will receive Rs 1 lakh in her bank account. Women from every household will get Rs 1 lakh each. Those who have two wives will receive Rs 2 lakh,” Bhuria remarked during the rally.
Through this promise, Bhuria has consciously targeted those tribals who have more than one wife, as there is a wide prevalence of polygamy among the Bhil and Bhilala tribes in the region.
The ruling BJP has taken offence to Bhuria’s statement and has called for action against him by the Election Commission. The state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who was present at the rally, seemed amused by Bhuria’s unusual promise.
“This is a terrific announcement, promising a double bonanza for those having two wives. It needs to be applauded,” said Patwari.
Ruling BJP leaders have sharply criticized Bhuria’s remarks and Patwari’s encouragement.