Bihar: 2 Modi ministers lock in tight contest

PATNA : The fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in Bihar will decide the fate of not only the veterans of several electoral battles but also of those making debut in politics. Two Union ministers, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, are locked in a neck-to-neck fight in their respective constituencies this time.

Five Lok Sabha constituencies, namely Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger will go to polls scheduled to be held on May 13.

Giriraj Singh, known to be the BJP’s firebrand leader, is contesting election from Begusarai yet one more time. He is pitted against former MLA and CPI candidate Awadhesh Kumar Rai. Singh is seeking a re-election from the seat.