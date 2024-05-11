Chardham Yatra begins with opening of portals of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri

DEHRADUN: The Chardham Yatra began on Friday as the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter season.

The doors of Kedarnath and Yamyunotri were opened at 7 am while the portals of Gangotri were opened at 12.25 pm in the presence of a large number of devotees amid chanting of hymns.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present as the portals of Kedartnath were opened for devotees. “It is an auspicious day for which we wait throughout the year. I welcome you all on the occasion. May you all be showered with the blessings of Baba Kedar,” Dhami said, addressing a gathering outside the temple after offering prayers.