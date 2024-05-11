Chardham Yatra begins with opening of portals of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri

DEHRADUN: The Chardham Yatra began on Friday as the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter season.
The doors of Kedarnath and Yamyunotri were opened at 7 am while the portals of Gangotri were opened at 12.25 pm in the presence of a large number of devotees amid chanting of hymns.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present as the portals of Kedartnath were opened for devotees. “It is an auspicious day for which we wait throughout the year. I welcome you all on the occasion. May you all be showered with the blessings of Baba Kedar,” Dhami said, addressing a gathering outside the temple after offering prayers.
The portals of Kedarnath Dham, the eleventh Jyotirlinga, were opened amidst the chants of “Jai Baba Kedarnath” and the melodic tunes of the Grenadier Regiment band of the Army. Over 10,000 devotees gathered to witness the event.
Upon the arrival of devotees on the Dham premises, they were greeted with a floral shower from a helicopter. The Kedarnath temple was adorned with over 20 quintals of flowers, adding to the divine ambience of the site. The portals of Badrinath Dham are scheduled to be opened on May 12.
Dhami said, “This year’s Chardham Yatra is poised to set new benchmarks, with the state government unwaveringly dedicated to ensuring the utmost convenience for all pilgrims.”
The Panchmukhi Utsav idol of Kedar Nath made its way to the Dham from the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Uttarakhand Tourism Department Joint Director Yogendra Gangwar said, “The number of registrations for the Chardham Yatra had crossed 23.57 lakh till Friday.”