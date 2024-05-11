Congress steps up ‘vote for NOTA’ campaign on Vijayvargiya’s turf

BHOPAL : The opposition Congress’s public appeal to press the NOTA button on the electronic voting machines in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore Lok Sabha constituency is intensifying.

Led by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, a march was carried out by Congress from the Veer Savarkar statue to Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in Indore’s Tukoganj area on Friday evening.

The march was originally slated to be led by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, but ultimately, it was Kamal Nath-loyalist Sajjan Singh Verma who led the event.