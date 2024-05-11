Every penny looted by JMM to be returned to tribals: Shah

RANCHI: Every single penny looted by the JMM-led alliance will be returned to the tribal and backward people of Jharkhand,” stated Union Home Minister Amit Shah while seeking votes for Arjun Munda in Khunti on Friday. He made a scathing attack on the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, emphasizing a competition of corruption between the JMM and Congress. Shah assured that the BJP would recover every penny looted and return it to the rightful beneficiaries.
Shah highlighted the accomplishments of the Modi government over the past decade. He referenced instances of corruption, such as the recovery of Rs 350 crore from Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and Rs 35 crore from a flat occupied by the domestic help of Congress Minister Alamgir Alam. Shah emphasized that this money rightfully belongs to the tribal and backward communities.
“There is a competition of corruption going on between the Congress and JMM in Jharkhand. Every penny they have looted from the poor people in Jharkhand will be recovered from them. This is the hard-earned money of the poor people of Jharkhand, and BJP will not allow the Congress to loot it,” Shah declared. He also highlighted various scams allegedly involving the JMM-led alliance, including land, mining, MNREGA, and liquor scams. Shah vowed not to let the alliance devour the wealth of the poor.
Referring to Congress leader Manishankar Aiyyar’s statement about respecting Pakistan as a nuclear power, Shah criticized Congress for diverting attention from the issue of reclaiming PoK. He asserted, “Every inch of PoK belongs to India and will remain with India.”
Shah further accused the PFI of terrorism, alleging support from the Congress and JMM government in Jharkhand. He claimed that the Modi government had taken stringent actions against the PFI, conducting raids and arresting its members.
Regarding infiltration from Bangladesh, Shah accused the JMM and Congress of engaging in vote-bank politics at the expense of tribal communities. He criticized their failure to address the abuse of tribal girls and the encroachment of tribal land. Shah also credited the BJP for addressing the Naxal menace, attributing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
‘Congress, JMM engage in vote bank politics’
