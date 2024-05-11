Every penny looted by JMM to be returned to tribals: Shah

RANCHI: Every single penny looted by the JMM-led alliance will be returned to the tribal and backward people of Jharkhand,” stated Union Home Minister Amit Shah while seeking votes for Arjun Munda in Khunti on Friday. He made a scathing attack on the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, emphasizing a competition of corruption between the JMM and Congress. Shah assured that the BJP would recover every penny looted and return it to the rightful beneficiaries.

Shah highlighted the accomplishments of the Modi government over the past decade. He referenced instances of corruption, such as the recovery of Rs 350 crore from Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and Rs 35 crore from a flat occupied by the domestic help of Congress Minister Alamgir Alam. Shah emphasized that this money rightfully belongs to the tribal and backward communities.