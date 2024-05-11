INDIA bloc leaders meet EC over voter turnout data, code of conduct violations

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday issued its response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a multi-party delegation of the INDIA bloc submitted a memorandum to the poll body and urged it to ensure the sanctity and transparency of the electoral process and a level-playing field for the remainder of the 2024 general elections.

The delegation included Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, JMM leader Mahua Maji and DMK leader TR Baalu, among others.

The letter pointed out that the commission has not provided any proper or official clarification on the inordinate delay or the reported variance in the voter data. The commission has not mentioned crucial yet related figures, such as the votes polled in each parliamentary seat and in the respective assembly constituencies, it said.