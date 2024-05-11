Inter-state sex trafficking ring busted in Arunachal, doc & engineers arrested

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh police have busted an inter-state prostitution racket involving minor girls and arrested 15 persons, including eight customers, a senior police official said.

The arrested customers include two engineers and a doctor who are employed with the state government. Based on inputs, the police conducted raid at the alleged brothel-cum-residence in Itanagar and rescued three minor girls.

The two minors were being trafficked from Dhemaji in neighbouring Assam by two sisters who run a beauty parlour in Itanagar. The third minor, who is from Arunachal, was not forced into prostitution and has been reunited with her mother, police said.