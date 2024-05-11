Kejriwal to resume campaign with mega road show in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: Resuming his election campaign after coming out of jail, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a road show in South Delhi on Saturday with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, party functionaries said.

They said bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court on Friday will give a massive boost to both the AAP and the INDIA bloc’s campaign as the Lok Sabha polls enter the crucial phases in the coming weeks, Hinting at a rise in the stature of Kejriwal as a top INDIA grouping leader, Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said he will go all over the country to campaign.

AAP leaders said the party will decide on the campaign schedule of the Delhi chief minister keeping in mind demands of INDIA bloc partners for his canvassing in other states.