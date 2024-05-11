Mahua makes massive waves @ Krishnanagar

Moitra harps on alleged misuse of central agencies by the Modi government. “I am contesting elections not merely to return to Parliament but to give BJP a befitting reply,” she says. A TMC leader strategising Moitra’s campaign said, “Roy is not at all in a contest. We are telling people how BJP’s Hindutva politics is destroying democracy and how Moitra was compelled by BJP to leave Parliament. We are also highlighting our schemes.”

CM Banerjee has been saying that winning Krishnanagar is important for Trinamool. She, in fact, started her campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Krishnanagar. Sources in TMC district said Moitra’s “arrogant behavior” is not liked by a section of party leaders . “During an internal meeting of TMC , Moitra shouted at Krishnanagar MLA Nasimuddin Ahmed. This was not liked by a section of TMC leaders,” a party leader said. “Although TMC is tightlipped on this issue, Muslim votes are likely to be divided between the ruling party and CPM.” SM Saadi is the CPM candidate.

For the BJP, apart from stopping Moitra from returning to Parliament, the contest is also about regaining lost ground. The party came second in Krishnanagar in 1998 and won it in 1999. It came second in 2004, and third in 2009 and 2014. But it bagged second spot in 2019. “The BJP illegally removed your voice from Parliament. We have to remove the BJP,” Moitra told a mostly-Muslim crowd after a roadshow. “They want to decide what people wear and what they eat. They want to decide if you can wear lungi or not.”

The BJP’s focus is on holding the Trinamool accountable for issues concerning women’s safety, in the context of the Sandeshkhali protests over sexual exploitation, and corruption charges. “I am not fighting Mahua Moitra. I am fighting corruption and I am fighting to provide my mothers and sisters a safe and secure life,” said Roy.