Man dies by suicide after killing mother, wife, 3 children in UP's Sitapur district

45-year-old Anurag Singh allegedly shot his mother Savitri Singh, 62, wife Priyanka, 40, daughters Aasvi, 12, and Aarna, 8, and son Advik 4.
Police inquest happening at the residence where the tragic incident happened.
PTI

SITAPUR: A man allegedly shot his mother, wife and three children dead before killing himself at Plahapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Saturday.

Anurag Singh, 45, was mentally unstable and this could have led to the incident.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said "We are collecting evidence from the spot and the bodies have been sent for postmortem,"

Singh allegedly shot his mother Savitri Singh, 62, wife Priyanka, 40, daughters Aasvi, 12, and Aarna, 8, and son Advik 4.

He later shot himself dead, the official said.

Police units have been deployed to ensure law and order in the village.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

