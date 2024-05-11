Political parties throw their weight behind ‘local’ as next Meghalaya DGP

GUWAHATI: The political parties in Meghalaya are rooting for a ‘local’ as the state’s next director general of police (DGP). The incumbent, LR Bishnoi, will demit office on May 19.

The Union Public Service Commission has recommended the names of senior IPS officers Idashisha Nongrang, Ram Prasad Meena and Deepak Kumar for the post.

Nongrang is serving as Director General of Meghalaya Civil Defence, Meena as ADG of Border Security Force and Kumar as ADG of Central Reserve Police Force.

Three political parties have thrown their weight behind Nongrang, who is a local.

The United Democratic Party, a part of the National People’s Party-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, said it would be historic if Nongrang is appointed considering that another local, Donald Philips Wahlang, is serving as the state’s chief secretary.

UDP working president Titosstarwell Chyne said the party would try and impress the government to appoint Nongrang, who belongs to the Khasi tribe. The BJP said Nongrang is an upright officer with a vast experience of working in the state. “As she was born and brought up in Meghalaya, we believe she will better understand the state’s various intricacies while she discharges her duties as the DGP,” the party said.

The Voice of the People Party, which is an opposition party, said it has no doubt that Nongrang would be able to the strengthen the police-public relationship as she is a local.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against Bishnoi based on an FIR lodged by suspended police officer Gabriel K Iangrai who accused the top cop of tampering with the registration number of his official vehicle.

Iangrai alleged Bishnoi uses a white Kia Carnival limousine but its registration number is actually of a Verna 1.6 VTVT which is registered with the state’s Tourism Department.

Further, Iangrai alleged that Bishnoi was using the “requisitioned” Kia Carnival limousine for personal purposes.