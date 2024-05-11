Rahul campaigns for Akhilesh, launches broadside on Modi

The Congress leader, who is a candidate from Rae Bareli, said that the results of UP would come as the biggest shock for the ruling alliance as INDIA, the opposition alliance would emerge victorious in the state with over 50 seats. “Whatever hard work was required, we have already put it and I guarantee that we will not get anything less than 50 seats in UP,” said Gandhi in Kanpur.

In a counter to PM’s jibe that Rahul had suddenly stopped mentioning ‘Ambani-Adani’ in speeches as he (Rahul) might have received ‘money in tempo’, the Congress leader retorted by saying that the PM must be feeling so from his (Modi) ‘personal experience’.

Cautioning the people against falling in the trap of PM, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP would try its best to divert the attention of the people through different means in the next 10-15 days. “We must not get digress today. The most important issue is to save the Constitution which guarantees powers to the poor, the deprived,’’ he added.

Flashing a copy of the Constitution, like he does in every rally, Gandhi claimed that BJP had made up its mind to ‘change’ the Constitution if it returned to power. In the same rally, Akhilesh Yadav also addressed the audience and claimed that the BJP was lagging far behind in the phases as of now, Yadav said that the youth, farmer, poor all were looking for a change this tie in the country.

‘INDIA bloc will get over 50 seats in UP’

