Sandhu, accompanied by Jaishankar, files nomination papers in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya—numerous candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab filed their nomination papers. Among them, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Indian ambassador to the United States and BJP candidate from Amritsar, filed his nomination as well.

He was accompanied by Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Additionally, BJP candidates Ravneet Bittu from Ludhiana and Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar also filed their papers, bringing the total to 82 candidates across the state.

Earlier, Sandhu held a roadshow in Amritsar, attended by party cadres, followed by the nomination filing at the Amritsar District Administrative Complex with Jaishankar. During the roadshow, Jaishankar endorsed Sandhu as a strong candidate for BJP, expressing hope for a significant victory in Amritsar.