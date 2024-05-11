What is our fault if groom flees before marriage: MP CM on Congress candidate's withdrawal in Indore

INDORE: Taking a dig at Congress over its candidate for the Indore Lok Sabha constituency withdrawing from the fray at the last moment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said it was not his party's fault if the 'bridegroom fled before the wedding'.

The Congress received a jolt in Indore after its candidate Akshay Kumar Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, the last date of withdrawal, and joined the BJP later.

"Congress claimed that the BJP did something wrong in Indore. What was our fault? It is like inviting the entire village to the wedding feast and the groom running away before the marriage ceremony," Yadav said at the BJP's campaign rally at Betma near here.

The opposition party, which has no candidate left in the fray for the May 13 election in Indore, was insulting democracy by appealing local voters to press the NOTA (None Of The Above) button, the chief minister said.

"If someone's child runs away from home, whose fault is it? They are your children, you should take care of them," he said.

Yadav later participated in a roadshow in Indore city in support of BJP candidate and sitting MP Shankar Lalwani.