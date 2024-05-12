AAP chief Kejriwal announces 10 poll guarantees: 24x7 electricity, no Agniveer scheme among others

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the AAP leader said people will have to choose between "Modi ki Guarantee" and "Kejriwal ki guarantee". The latter is a "brand", Kejriwal said.

On the announcement of his gurantees, Kejriwal said, "I have not discussed with my INDIA bloc partners about this. I will press upon my INDIA bloc partners to fulfill these guarantees."

Kejriwal said while the AAP has fulfilled its "guarantees" of free power, good schools and Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has not fulfilled his guarantees".

On "Kejriwal ki Guarantee", he said 24X7 power supply, good education and health facilities, and arranging two crore jobs for youths every year are part of it.

"We worked on management to ensure 24x7 power supply in Punjab and Delhi. We can do it in the entire country. The government schools in the country are in a bad shape. We will arrange good quality education across the country. We know how to do it," he said.

Kejriwal also promised to end the Agniveer scheme and ensure that farmers get MSP for their crops as per the Swaminathan Commission's report.