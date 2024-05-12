Nation

ED summons Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam for questioning in money laundering case

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state rural development department.
Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam.File photo | PTI
PTI

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam for questioning in a money laundering case on May 14, official sources said Sunday.

The federal agency had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

Alam, 70, has been asked to depose at the zonal office of the ED in Ranchi on Tuesday for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

