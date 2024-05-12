Modi govt working on re-opening closed sugar mills in Bihar: Samrat Choudhary

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP state president Samrat Choudhary said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi government at the centre was working on the proposal to restart 14 sugar mills that were closed in the past.
Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s jibe at PM Narendra Modi over ‘unfulfilled promises’ made during previous elections, Choudhary said that Lalu only bothered about his family and not the people of the state.
“Lalu ji was in jail and hence he doesn’t remember that work is going on to restart 14 sugar mills that were closed in the past. Lalu has brought back his ‘tourist’ daughter and the entire family who migrated in his ‘jungle raj’...,” he told the media.
The RJD supremo had earlier launched a blistering attack on PM Modi pointing out his failure in fulfilling the promises made during the 2014 elections.
“What benefit Bihar will get from his ‘nukkad natak’ (street plays)? He had promised during 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign that he would open sugar mills in the state and also drink tea from the sugar produced from them,” Lalu said.
“What happened to these promises after 10 years of his government at the centre? What happened to people’s demand to accord central university status to Patna University, which has a glorious legacy of 100 years?” he asked.
Even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had pleaded before PM Modi to accord central university status to Patna University but in vain, he added.
Lalu in his charismatic style attacked the prime minister saying that Bihar has brought Modi to the streets.
“Bihar has literally brought him to the street after the first three phases of Lok Sabha elections and it will make him roam the lanes in the remaining four phases,” he said.
Lalu further said that the people of Bihar are no fools.
“They know very well that even after winning 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar, PM Modi developed Gujarat and not Bihar,” he asserted.
PM Modi has been compelled to hold a roadshow to hide the dismal performance of the NDA in the first three phases of elections in the state, the RJD leader said.
“But people are aware of it and they will not be misled this time,” Lalu wrote on his social media handle.
Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that PM Modi should talk about unemployment and soaring prices rather than diverting people's attention from real issues.
Security has been beefed up for PM Modi’s roadshow, which is expected to start from Patna’s SP Verma Road near Dakbungalow roundabout. The roadshow after passing through Exhibition Road, Uma Cinema Hall, Kadamkuan, Sahitya Sammelan Bhawan, Thakurbari Road and Bakarganj will culminate at Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan.