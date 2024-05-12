Modi govt working on re-opening closed sugar mills in Bihar: Samrat Choudhary

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP state president Samrat Choudhary said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi government at the centre was working on the proposal to restart 14 sugar mills that were closed in the past.

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s jibe at PM Narendra Modi over ‘unfulfilled promises’ made during previous elections, Choudhary said that Lalu only bothered about his family and not the people of the state.

“Lalu ji was in jail and hence he doesn’t remember that work is going on to restart 14 sugar mills that were closed in the past. Lalu has brought back his ‘tourist’ daughter and the entire family who migrated in his ‘jungle raj’...,” he told the media.

The RJD supremo had earlier launched a blistering attack on PM Modi pointing out his failure in fulfilling the promises made during the 2014 elections.

“What benefit Bihar will get from his ‘nukkad natak’ (street plays)? He had promised during 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign that he would open sugar mills in the state and also drink tea from the sugar produced from them,” Lalu said.

“What happened to these promises after 10 years of his government at the centre? What happened to people’s demand to accord central university status to Patna University, which has a glorious legacy of 100 years?” he asked.