MUMBAI: Strong dust storms followed by heavy rain caused havoc in Mumbai on Monday, leading to a tragic incident were a massive billboard collapsed, killing as many as eight people while injuring 61 others.

Initial estimates suggested over 100 individuals were caught in the debris at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar.

The storm wreaked havoc across the city, uprooting poles, scaffolding, and trees in many areas, an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty winds in Wadala area, injuring three persons and damaging vehicles.

"I was there when a big hoarding of some builder fell down, all the cars, bikes and people that were there got stuck. We helped people get out and somehow manage to escape,"an eyewitness, Swapnil Khupte, told news agency ANI. an eyewitness, Swapnil Khupte, told news agency ANI.

The Mumbai police posted on its social media flatworm that, "Today, on 13/05/2024, around 16:30, a sudden storm and heavy rain led to a devastating incident. A metal girder from a billboard, sized 70/50 meters, collapsed at Railway Petrol Pump, Samta Colony, Ghatkopar (E), injuring 37 people. Approximately 50-60 individuals are still believed to be trapped. Our officials, alongside the Fire Brigade, @mybmc, and Mahanagar Gas Ltd, are on-site conducting a search and rescue operation."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reached the location to take stock of the situation, he said that the government assures that the injured will receive necessary treatment and a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased. He also added that the authorities have been directed to conduct audits of all similar billboards in Mumbai to prevent future incidents.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X said the state government has ordered an investigation into the incident.