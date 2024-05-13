FIR against Asianet Suvarna News, anchor on charges of spreading communal hatred

BENGALURU: A case has been registered against Asianet Suvarna News and its anchor Ajit Hanamakkanavar on charges of spreading communal hatred through a recently aired programme, police said on Monday.

In a complaint filed by one Tanveer Ahmed on May 11, it was alleged that in a programme titled 'Hindu population has decreased, Muslim population has increased enormously,’ broadcast at 8. 30 pm on May 9, the anchor referred to a working paper of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and claimed that the population of Hindus declined by 7. 8 per cent between 1950 and 2015.

While displaying the population percentage, the channel showed an Indian flag against the backdrop of Hindu population percentage and Pakistan flag against the backdrop of Muslim population percentage.

The same Pakistan flag is also subsequently used while referring to the percentage of Muslims in Pakistan as well, the complaint alleged.