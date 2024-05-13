'Horrible,' says SC about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "horrible" the situation where 3,800 tonnes of solid waste in Delhi and its surrounding areas go untreated every day, and observed it violated the fundamental right of citizens to live in a pollution-free environment.

Referring to data on generation of solid waste per day and the capacity to treat them in areas like Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida, the top court observed that considering the development work which was taking place in Delhi and the surrounding areas, it was obvious that it would increase.

A bench of Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said immediate measures should be undertaken to ensure that the quantity of untreated solid waste does not increase till proper facilities are put in place to treat them.

The authorities will have to consider various methods to do that, including putting restraints on construction activity in these areas, it said.

It directed the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Government of India to convene a meeting of all authorities concerned to find a solution and place it before the court.

"In the event the authorities fail to come out with any concrete proposals, we will have to consider passing drastic order with a view to take care of the environment in the capital city of Delhi and surrounding areas," the bench said.

"We hope and trust that all the authorities will take the issue with great seriousness as prima facie impression which we gather is that none of the authorities have bothered to consider the drastic consequences of not having adequate capacity to deal with solid waste generated every day," it said.

The bench said a report shall be prepared by the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and placed before the court by July 19.

The apex court noted it was an admitted position by all concerned that within the limits of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), every day 3,800 tonnes of solid waste was generated which cannot be treated as the existing plants do not have the capacity to treat them.

"This is a sorry state of affairs in the capital city of Delhi," it said.

Calling it a "very vital issue" for Delhi, the bench observed there should be no politics over it.

It noted that the MCD's counsel has apprised the court that it will be possible to treat such excess waste only by June 2027 when an additional facility will come into existence.

It said this means that for a period of more than three years from now, Delhi will have 3,800 tonnes of untreated solid waste accumulating in some place every day.

"As noted in the earlier order, this poses a great danger to the environment of the capital city," it said.