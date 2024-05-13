INTERVIEW | I am a son of the soil, aware of people’s problems: Hazari

Sunny Hazari, 33-year-old Congress nominee from Samastipur SC-reserved Lok Sabha constituency, is mainly banking on the traditional vote base of the RJD-Congress. An alumnus of NIT, Patna, Sunny is a well-known face in the constituency because of his strong political background. Sunny’s father Maheshwar Hazari had won the Samastipur LS seat in 2009 on JD(U) ticket and his grandfather Ram Sevak Hazari was a social worker. Maheshwar Hazari, a minister in the Nitish Kumar government, has been a four-time MLA since 2005 from Warisnagar and Kalyanpur assembly seats in Samstipur district. Sunny Hazari spoke to Ramashankar amid his hectic campaign on the last day of electioneering. Samastipur will go to polls in fourth phase on May 13. Excerpts:

You are making a debut in Lok Sabha election. But you father Maheshwar Hazari, who is a JD(U) minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, is not campaigning for you. What’s is your reaction?

My father has made me capable enough to deal with the situation. He is doing his own job, better to say he is following his ‘rajnitik dharma’ and I am doing my own task. But my father’s blessings are always with me. I am sure that my family’s contribution to society will help me in the election.