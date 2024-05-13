INTERVIEW | I am a son of the soil, aware of people’s problems: Hazari

Sunny Hazari, 33-year-old Congress nominee from Samastipur SC-reserved Lok Sabha constituency, is mainly banking on the traditional vote base of the RJD-Congress. An alumnus of NIT, Patna, Sunny is a well-known face in the constituency because of his strong political background. Sunny’s father Maheshwar Hazari had won the Samastipur LS seat in 2009 on JD(U) ticket and his grandfather Ram Sevak Hazari was a social worker. Maheshwar Hazari, a minister in the Nitish Kumar government, has been a four-time MLA since 2005 from Warisnagar and Kalyanpur assembly seats in Samstipur district. Sunny Hazari spoke to Ramashankar amid his hectic campaign on the last day of electioneering. Samastipur will go to polls in fourth phase on May 13. Excerpts:
You are making a debut in Lok Sabha election. But you father Maheshwar Hazari, who is a JD(U) minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, is not campaigning for you. What’s is your reaction?
My father has made me capable enough to deal with the situation. He is doing his own job, better to say he is following his ‘rajnitik dharma’ and I am doing my own task. But my father’s blessings are always with me. I am sure that my family’s contribution to society will help me in the election.
What are the issues in this election? On what basis you are asking people to vote for you in this election.
I have been active in political activities for long. I am block pramukh of Khanpur block in Samastipur district since 2021. So, I am very much aware of problems faced by people. Employment and health facilities at block level, and better education are issues apart from traffic jam and lack of development infrastructure. I have assured people to sort out these problems once elected.
How do you rate your political rival? She is also a debutant in politics. Even PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar campaigned for her. But you campaigned alone. Why top leaders of mahagathbandhan did not chip in?
In democracy, everybody is free to contest election. What I can say is that leaders of mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) are with me. Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh accompanied me during filing of nomination. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressed election rallies on last day of electioneering to seek votes for me.
Samastipur is considered a traditional seat of NDA. Moreover, you joined Congress ahead of the election and got the ticket for Samastipur, earlier held by socialist icon late Karpoori Thakur.
People are with our alliance, and I am a joint candidate of mahagathbandhan. There is no contest at all. I am the son of the soil (Samastipur ka beta). People want a local leader as their representative this time. They have seen how ‘outsiders’ used them for their political gains. I will win with a record margin in this election. Wait for the results.
How will you counter ‘Modi wave’ in this election? NDA is claiming ‘abki baar 400 paar’. What’s is your reaction?
There is no Modi wave at all. NDA MPs are facing protests everywhere. There is anti-incumbency in each seat won by NDA in 2019 elections. And Samastipur is no exception, although candidate has been changed. People have well understood their ‘jumlebazi’. They will not be able to befool voters this time. In fact, all the 40 seats in Bihar, including Samastipur, will go to mahagathbandhan’s kitty this time.