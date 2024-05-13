INTERVIEW | ‘We respect farmers, but they should let us campaign in hinterland’

Former Union minister of state for external affairs, four-time MP from Patiala and a scion of the erstwhile royal family, the 79-year-old Preneet Kaur is contesting as a BJP candidate from Patiala for the first time. The wife of former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh told Harpreet Bajwa in an interview that she always supported farmers but the final call will be with the government that comes to power and the farmers. Excerpts:

Farmers are opposing BJP candidates across Punjab. Why are they doing so?

The farmers have a right to oppose. However, it is also our right to be able to go anywhere; we should respect each other.

What is your stand on bringing a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops?

Look, I do not want to say anything on this, we support them (farmers), we have always supported them, but the final call will be with the government that comes to power after the elections. The farmers should get what they deserve.

You have been an MP from Patiala for 4 terms. Are you seeking votes in the name of PM Modi or the works you have done for the constituency?

I am seeking votes based on works done by me for my constituency and also in the name of PM Modi — both because I seek votes for the party and party manifesto and I also seek votes on the relationship that I have with the people of my constituency. I cannot list the work I have done -- it is 25 years of work. I have full faith in the bond that I have with the people.