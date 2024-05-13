Maratha polarisation, agrarian crisis loom over Maha battle

MUMBAI: In the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, 11 constituencies will go to poll on Monday in Maharashtra where BJP-led Mahayuti has a major task to contain polarisation of Maratha community and counter agrarian issues to retain the seats.

There are 298 candidates in fray in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Mawal, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Beed seats, where votes will be cast in 23, 284 polling booths. In this phase, BJP has seven MPs while Shiv Sena has two, and NCP (SP) and AIMIMone each.

In Beed, former union minister late Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pankaja Munde is pitted against Sharad Pawar-led NCP candidate Bajrang Sonawane. Munde is banking on OBC communities and looking to win over Maratha community. Her opponent Sonawane, who lost 2019 Lok sabha election to her sister Pritam Munde, is relying on 3 Ms -- Marathas, Mahars and Muslims. He pins hopes on Maratha polarisation and farmers’ anger to counter OBC polarisation.

In Pune, BJP’s Murlidhar Mohan is contesting against Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. PM Narendra Modi and MNS chief Raj Thackeray campaigned for him while Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray sought votes for Dhangekar. Focusing on national issues, Mohar sought votes in Modi’s name. Dhangekar raised local issues. In recent Kasaba Peth assembly bypoll, Dhangekar had emerged as a giant killer by defeating the BJP candidate.