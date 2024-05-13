‘Normal China ties hinge on peace’

Dr Jaishankar said India needs to be confident and competitive as far as trade is concerned. “We need to be confident and competitive.

I am clear that international politics and relations are competitive. I have a neighbour like China, I have to learn to compete,’’ he said.

Bilateral trade between India and China has been on the ascendant. From 2015-22 the trade grew by 90.14% reaching $136.26 billion. “After all, if somebody is at your front door, in an unfriendly manner, you are not going to go out there and act as though everything is normal,’’ he said.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC is the key to normalisation of overall ties.

Meanwhile, on the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) (keeping in view the situation in West Asia), Dr Jaishankar said that it’s a good initiative but has to be adjusted a bit now. “It has definitely been a concern for us… and the kind of expectation we had when the agreement was signed in September, we have had to adjust it a bit,’’ he said. The project will be delayed by a few years.