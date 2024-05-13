Pawar vs Vikhe Patil clan joust in Ahmednagar

MUMBAI: When Maharashtra revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s son Sujay failed to get the Congress ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he joined the BJP and won the Ahmednagar seat by 2,77,597 votes against the NCP’s Sangram Jagtap.

This time, Jagtap is on Sujay’s side since the former is part of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. Yet, Sujay is facing a tough contest as his challenger is Nilesh Lanke of Sharad Pawar's NCP. Lanke resigned as NCP MLA from Parner and joined the Sharad Pawar faction to enter the poll fray.

The Ahmednagar LS seat has been a BJP bastion for the past 20 years. For the first time, it has been challenged by someone who is well connected at the grassroots level. Known for his simplicity, Lanke is just a phone call away for not just party workers but the common citizen as well.

Although the contest is between Sujay and Lanke, its roots lie in a decades-old feud between Sharad Pawar and the Vikhe Patil clan spanning three generations. Sujay’s grandfather Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and Sharad Pawar were locked in a tussle over controlling co-operative sugar factories in the region. In 1991, the then Congress leader Sharad Pawar denied Balasaheb the Ahmednagar ticket.