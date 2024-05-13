PM targets Didi on Sandeshkhali

KOLKATA/PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ruling Trinamool Congress was so engrossed in perpetuating its ‘vote-bank’ politics that its party cadres were threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the sisters of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor’s name is Shahjahan Sheikh. They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action,” Modi said at a rally in Barrackpore.

His remarks come in the backdrop of multiple purported videos surfacing on social media, which claimed that a local BJP leader made several women of Sandeshkhali sign on blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.