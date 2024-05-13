PoK was, is and will be part of India, our intention is to get it back: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: PoK was, is and will be a part of India, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

"A great achievement was the abrogation of Article 370. The NDA believes that Kashmir should be integrated with India. Some protests are taking place in PoK. The Parliament has passed a resolution and PoK was, is and will be a part of India. Our intention is to get back PoK and integrate it with India," said Jaishankar in Mumbai.

PoK has been hit by protests since May 10, with locals demanding independence and some even seeking integration with India.

Jaishankar also said that the opposition thought otherwise as Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan has nuclear weapons so we should not talk of PoK.

Regarding Pakistan, he said it is clear that its past actions like support for terrorism have come back to haunt it.