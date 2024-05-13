Three killed as car crashes into tanker while trying to save a monkey in UP

Three people died when a tanker collided with a car on the Moradabad-Aligarh National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, reports said.

The victims have been identified as Axis Bank manager Saurabh Srivastava, cashier Divyanshu and one Amit Rana.

According to a report, Saurabh Srivastava and his co-workers were heading towards Chandausi in a car when he swerved the car to save a monkey which suddenly appeared on the road. As a result, the car crashed into a tanker coming in the opposite direction. The tanker driver fled the spot soon after the accident.

Police retrieved the bodies crushed inside the mangled remains of the car and sent them for post-mortem.

Further investigations are on.