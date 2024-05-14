Centre extends ban on LTTE for five more years under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a notification extending the ban imposed on the LTTE for five more years accusing the outfit of fostering a separatist tendency amongst the masses and enhancing the support base for it in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, besides threatening the territorial integrity of the country.
In the notification, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, the MHA said it has imposed the ban invoking the sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.
In the notification, the MHA noted that the LTTE is an association based in Sri Lanka but has supporters, sympathisers and agents within the territory of India and the central government is of the opinion that the outfit “is still indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country”.
The MHA said that even after its military defeat in May 2009 in Sri Lanka following the killing of its chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, “the LTTE has not abandoned the concept of ‘Eelam’ (an independent country for Tamils) and has been clandestinely working towards the ‘Eelam’ cause by undertaking fund raising and propaganda activities”. The remnant LTTE leaders or cadres have also initiated efforts to regroup the scattered activists and resurrect the outfit locally and internationally, it added.
“The pro-LTTE groups/elements continue to foster a separatist tendency amongst the masses and enhance the support base for it in India and particularly in Tamil Nadu, which will ultimately have a strong disintegrating influence over the territorial integrity of India,” the notification read.
It further said that the group’s objective for a separate homeland (Tamil Eelam) for all Tamils threatens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and amounts to cession and secession of a part of the territory of India from the Union and thus falls within the ambit of unlawful activities.
The MHA said, “LTTE sympathisers living abroad continue to spread anti-India propaganda among Tamils holding India responsible for the defeat of the LTTE, which, if not checked, is likely to develop a sense of hate among the Tamil populace towards the central government and the Indian Constitution.”
The ministry also noted that despite the ban, the activities of pro-LTTE organisations and individuals have come to notice and attempts have been made by these forces to extend support to the LTTE.
The MHA in the notification also highlighted that cases were being registered under provisions of the UAPA by the NIA against LTTE, pro-LTTE groups or elements since the last ban on the group five years ago, which indicates that the outfit and its remnant cadres, followers and supporters are involved in various criminal activities, including smuggling of illegal drugs, arms for furtherance of its objective.
As the LTTE continues with its disruptive, separatist and secessionist activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India and its strong anti-India posture posing a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it is necessary to declare it as an unlawful association with immediate effect, the MHA said.
The LTTE was formed in 1976 and emerged as one of the most deadly terrorist groupings over the years. India had banned the LTTE after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 and since then, the ban imposed on the group is being extended every five years.