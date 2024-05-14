Elections 2024: PM Modi files Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi, eyes third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple here. He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.

The four proposers of his nomination were Pandit Gyaneshwar Shastri, who has played a key role in the consecration ceremony of Ram temple, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha; and Sanjay Sonkar.

Varanasi goes to the polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections.

Modi exuded confidence in his party's win for the third successive time and said that he will participate in the G-7 Summit next month following the declaration of the results of the ongoing parliamentary elections.