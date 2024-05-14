Jharkhand tender scam: ED quizzes Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam for over 9 hours

RANCHI:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday interrogated Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam for over 9 hours in a money laundering case linked to illegal managing of tenders in Rural Development Department. Alam reached the ED zonal office at 11 am and came out at around 8:30 in the evening.

According to ED sources, Alam was questioned about his role in the multi-crore tender scam. The ED also summoned his Private Secretary Sanjiv Lal’s wife Rita Lal for questioning alongside the minister. Sanjiv Lal and his assistant Jehangir Alam are already being grilled by the agency following the recovery of Rs 35.23 crore from their premises.

During interrogation, Sanjiv Lal reportedly named several bureaucrats and politicians on whose behalf he collected commissions from contractors and engineers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ED sleuths entered the Rural Development Ministry office in Ranchi and searched the files following the cash haul of Rs 35.23 crore from the residence of Jahangir Alam. During the search, ED had recovered Rs 1.75 lakh new currency notes and Rs 28,000 old 500 rupee notes from the official chamber of Minister Alamgir Alam’s Private Secretary Sanjeev Lal. Sanjeev Lal, who is currently under ED custody, was also taken along with the ED sleuths.

Both Sanjeev Lal and Jahangir Alam were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the cash haul. Lal was subsequently suspended following his arrest.

Now, the ED heat is likely to reach also to the top officials of Jharkhand’s Rural Development Department as the investigation agency in its remand note submitted to the court has alleged that “officials from top to bottom” of the Department were involved in a money laundering nexus.

“During the investigation, role of some IAS officers and politicians has emerged as highly suspicious,” revealed the sources in ED.

It was also revealed that Rs 35.23 crore commissions were generated in merely three months time. It also came to light during the investigation that collection of commission went to influential people under the supervision of Sanjeev Lal. Money was collected in connivance with the syndicate of engineers even for managing tenders and collecting commission.

A fixed percentage of the collected commissions was allegedly distributed to high-ranking government officials.

Notably, on February 22, 2023, ED raided a total of 24 locations of Rural Development Department Chief Engineer Virendra Ram. During the raid, assets worth Rs 100 crore were recovered. Jewelry worth Rs 1.50 crore and cash amount of nearly Rs 30 lakh was also recovered.