Lalu’s bid to return the gift to daughter in Saran

PATNA: For voters of Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha constituency (Chapra before 2008 delimitation), the contest between RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad’s family and BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy is nothing new. In the past two polls, it was a direct fight between Rudy and RJD candidates linked to the Lalu family. In 2014, Rudy trounced Lalu’s wife and ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi by 40,000 votes while in 2019, he sent Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, packing, raising his margin to 1.38 lakh votes.

This time, there is a lot of interest in the Saran joust as Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya is making her electoral debut. A medical doctor, Rohini is settled in Singapore. She was in the news in 2022 when she donated one of her kidneys to her ailing dad, an act that won her praise even from Lalu’s rivals.

To return the favour, Lalu is working hard to get Rohini elected. Despite health issues, he has addressed a number of rallies and held meetings with RJD cadre. He has deeper connect in the constituency, which he represented four times till he was disqualified in 2013 following his conviction in the fodder scam.