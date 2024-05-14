MHA issues alert against cyber criminals impersonating law enforcement agencies

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an alert cautioning people against incidents of ‘intimidation’, ‘blackmail’, ‘extortion’ and ‘digital arrest’ by cyber criminals impersonating law enforcement agencies like ED, CBI, NCB, RBI and the police forces of the state and Union Territories.

“A large number of complaints are being reported on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) regarding ‘intimidation’, ‘blackmail’, ‘extortion’ and ‘Digital Arrests’ by cyber criminals posing as police authorities, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Department, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Enforcement Directorate and other Law Enforcement Agencies,” the MHA said in an official statement.

“Citizens are advised to be alert and spread awareness about these types of frauds. On receipt of such calls, the citizens should immediately report the incident on cybercrime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance,” the statement said.

The MHA said that the fraudsters typically call a potential victim and inform that the victim has sent or is the intended recipient of a parcel, which contains illegal goods, drugs, fake passports or any other contraband item.