Six boys among seven feared drowned in Narmada river in Gujarat

According to the police, the boys were part of a group of 17 persons from Surat who were visiting the Poicha village to take a "holy bath" in the Narmada river.
NARMADA: Six boys and a man are feared to have drowned in the Narmada river at Poicha village in Narmada district of Gujarat on Tuesday as they went missing after entering the water, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12 pm, they said.

"A search operation is underway to trace the six children, who are in the age group of seven to 15 years, and a 45-year-old man," a Narmada town police station official said.

They were part of a group of 17 persons from Surat who were on a visit to Poicha village to take a holy bath in the Narmada river after offering prayers at a temple, he said.

Fire brigade personnel from Rajpipla town and local swimmers are making efforts to trace and rescue them, the police said.

