LS polls: Srinagar records highest turnout in 30 yrs

SRINAGAR: In the first electoral exercise since Article 370 abrogation, the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat recorded 36% voting, which is the highest voter turnout since 1996 (when 40.94 % voting was recorded), and two-and-a-half times more than the 2019 polls when the turnout was a mere 14.43%.

Although 24 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between NC’s Aga Ruhullah, PDP’s Wahid Parra and Apni Party’s Mohammad Ashraf Mir. The election authorities set up 2,135 polling stations across 18 assembly segments in five districts.

Chief electoral officer PK Pole said the Srinagar constituency recorded 36% polling and not even a single polling booth recorded a zero percent voting.