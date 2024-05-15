BRO makes breakthrough at 200km strategic Poonch link

The tunnel which is being constructed by the Border Roads Organsation (BRO) spans an impressive 2790 meters (2.79km) and is a crucial link between Akhnoor and Poonch.

A breakthrough in tunnel construction is an important development in the timeline of the passage being built from both ends. When both ends meet, it signifies the correct alignment of the tunnel. The BRO, raised in 1960, is mandated to construct and maintain strategic roads.

Once ready, this project will enhance regional connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation along the national highway.

In his address, DG BRO Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan said the BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centres in the Jammu-Poonch region. “This link is on track for completion in the next few years,” he said.