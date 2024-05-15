BRO makes breakthrough at 200km strategic Poonch link

NEW DELHI: The process to develop a pivotal infrastructure project on National Highway 144A connecting Akhnoor to Poonch on Tuesday reached a significant milestone following the breakthrough ceremony for the Sungal tunnel reviewed by Director General BRO Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan.
The Akhnoor-Poonch stretch is a part of the ‘Golden Arc’ and comprises an old and highly strategic 200 km stretch that links South Kashmir-Jammu region to the west of Jammu Kashmir. It also connects important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch. There are four major tunnels along this stretch –Kandi, Sungal, Naushera and Bhimber Gali tunnels, said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Defence PRO Jammu.
The tunnel which is being constructed by the Border Roads Organsation (BRO) spans an impressive 2790 meters (2.79km) and is a crucial link between Akhnoor and Poonch.
A breakthrough in tunnel construction is an important development in the timeline of the passage being built from both ends. When both ends meet, it signifies the correct alignment of the tunnel. The BRO, raised in 1960, is mandated to construct and maintain strategic roads.
Once ready, this project will enhance regional connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation along the national highway.
In his address, DG BRO Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan said the BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centres in the Jammu-Poonch region. “This link is on track for completion in the next few years,” he said.
When asked about defence infrastructure along Line of Control with Pakistan, DGBR said that it is a continuous process. “The BRO is committed to strengthening the infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads along the International Border, LoC) and LAC with China.
It was on January 8 that the breakthrough of Naushera tunnel was achieved, signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across Rajouri and Poonch. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.
“The BRO is steadfast in its commitment to create, connect, care and save lives of the citizens of its area of responsibility. It believes in the adage “roads build nation” and rededicated itself to the construction of border roads infrastructures to spur socio-economic progress,” said Bartwal.