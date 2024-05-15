Former Uttarakhand CM Koshyari suggests judiciary stay out of Nainital HC transfer matter

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also entered the fray amidst the growing discontent among lawyers in the state. This comes in light of the ongoing dispute within bar associations across various districts following the High Court's directive to conduct a referendum on the relocation of the Nainital High Court to IDPL, Rishikesh.

The former CM has penned a meticulously crafted letter comprising 10 pointed objections to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the recent High Court ruling. In his eloquent communication, he 'scrutinizes' the decision-making process of the judiciary in this particular case.

Koshiyari's remarks were prompted by a ruling from the two-judge panel of the Nainital High Court led by Chief Justice Ritu Bahri, which mandated a referendum to decide on relocating the High Court to IDPL Rishikesh.

In his letter, he argues, "Though I may not be a legal expert, due to my long experience as a member of both Parliament and Legislature, I believe that decisions on the appointment of state institutions must be taken by Parliament or legislature, with respect for the judiciary as well."

The significance of the 10-point letter, written by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a veteran BJP leader from the Kumaon region and a staunch follower of the RSS, is being analysed from a political perspective. Koshyari is known as the political mentor of current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who hails from Kumaon.

"In Kumaon, the High Court stands as the sole remaining major institution, facing threats of relocation despite the established agreement during the state's formation that the High Court would be situated in Kumaon if the capital remained in Garhwal," expressed Koshiyari with concern in his letter.

Justifying the High Court's earlier decision to shift the High Court to the Golapar area of Nainital, the former CM said, "The administration has taken this process forward and selected about 26 bighas of land in Goulapar and completed the process for no objection from the Forest Department."

"Land has also been selected for re-plantation elsewhere to compensate the forest department. In such a situation, the direction given to find an alternative place elsewhere for the High Court cannot rule out the possibility of spreading discontent in the area," said Koshiyari.