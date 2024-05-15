Gehlot-Pilot feud reignites — this time over campaign

The controversy escalated after Pilot’s interview, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with not being invited to campaign on Jalore-Sirohi seat. Pilot said, “The candidate who called me I have gone there. I am holding meetings wherever the party has ordered me. I have also said publicly that I will definitely go to campaign extensively. Because of that, I had also told Pukhraj Parashar ji, who looks after all the work in Jalore, that I want to come for campaigning… but due to some reason I have not been able to make it to the programme.’’

Gehlot retorted, “Priyanka Gandhi had visited there (Jalor-Sirohi). There would have been no problem if Pilot had come along. Everyone would have welcome him.” Gehlot further revealed that Anil Chopra, the Congress candidate from Jaipur Rural, had invited him for campaign, but due to scheduling conflicts, he couldn’t attend. Gehlot said such matters should not be made into issues.