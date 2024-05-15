‘Government passed the buck to Uttarakhand on Patanjali ads’

The CCPA, under the Consumer Affairs Ministry, informed him two years ago that they had issued a notice to Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Wellness and forwarded the complaint to the Ayush Ministry. However, Babu said the series of complaints he made to the CCPA in July 2022 was intended to be examined under the Consumer Protection Act 2019.

Under the new Act, the CCPA is empowered to conduct investigations into violations of consumer rights, including misleading advertisements by pharmaceutical companies. The CCPA is legally mandated to investigate and act against misleading advertising under the act.

In its latest reply, dated March 20, the CCPA gave the same response to Babu. “The matter relates to public health and is in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954, section 3 (d) and section 106 (1), Schedule J of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules 1945.”