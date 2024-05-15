Matuas will get citizenship, none can stop it, says Shah

KOLKATA: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s “vote bank politics” was linked to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Shah assured the people of the Matua community that they will get citizenship. The Matuas, originally from erstwhile East Pakistan, are a weaker section of Hindus who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh, following religious persecution.
The Matua community’s initial jubilation over the implementation of CAA rules has been dampened as the All India Matua Mahasangha has advised its members to abstain from submitting citizenship applications due to lack of necessary documents proving their previous residential address in Bangladesh.
Campaigning for the BJP’s Bongaon candidate Shantanu Thakur, Shah said Mamata would not be able to stop the implementation of the CAA as the matter lies with the Centre.
The CAA will help minorities from three neighbouring Islamic nations to fast-track their Indian citizenship process if they fled due to religious persecution.
“Didi is lying. No one will face any problem (due to CAA). Everyone will get citizenship. This is PM Modi’s guarantee,” Shah said at a rally in Bongaon. “Didi only practises vote bank politics. She makes infiltrators citizens illegally. The CAA is expected to be the biggest election issue in Bongaon. We will have to stop illegal immigration,” Shah said.
He asserted that no power in the world can stop “my refugee brothers” from becoming citizens of India. “This is the promise of Modi ji. Mamata Banerjee must remember that citizenship falls under the exclusive authority of the Central government, not the state governments,” he said.
“Mamata is lying that anyone who applies for citizenship under the CAA will face problems. I have come to assure the people of the Matua community that no one will face any trouble. You will get citizenship and will be able to live with respect in the country,” he said.
Of the 380 seats including 18 in West Bengal that voted in the four of the seven-phase elections, Shah said PM Modi has already achieved majority by making the BJP win 270 seats. “The fight ahead is for crossing the 400-seat mark,” he added.
‘Majority mark attained’
Home Minister Amit Shah said out of the 380 seats including 18 in West Bengal that voted in the four of the seven-phase elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already achieved majority by making the BJP win 270 seats. “The fight ahead is for crossing the 400-seat mark,” he said. He said Mamata would not be able to stop the implementation of the CAA as the matter lies with the Central government. I have come to assure the people of the Matua community that no one will face any trouble. You will get citizenship and will be able to live with respect in the country,” he added.