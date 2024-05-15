Matuas will get citizenship, none can stop it, says Shah

“Mamata is lying that anyone who applies for citizenship under the CAA will face problems. I have come to assure the people of the Matua community that no one will face any trouble. You will get citizenship and will be able to live with respect in the country,” he said.

Of the 380 seats including 18 in West Bengal that voted in the four of the seven-phase elections, Shah said PM Modi has already achieved majority by making the BJP win 270 seats. “The fight ahead is for crossing the 400-seat mark,” he added.

‘Majority mark attained’

Home Minister Amit Shah said out of the 380 seats including 18 in West Bengal that voted in the four of the seven-phase elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already achieved majority by making the BJP win 270 seats. “The fight ahead is for crossing the 400-seat mark,” he said. He said Mamata would not be able to stop the implementation of the CAA as the matter lies with the Central government. I have come to assure the people of the Matua community that no one will face any trouble. You will get citizenship and will be able to live with respect in the country,” he added.