PoK will be 'merged' with India if BJP gets 400 seats, claims Himanta

NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be "merged with India" if the BJP gets more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, Himanta also claimed that temples will be built at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and in place of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi after the party gets 400 seats.

He further said that during Congress' rule, no discussions were held in Parliament regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"When the Congress government was in power, we were told that one Kashmir is in India and the other in Pakistan. It was never discussed in our Parliament that Pakistan has 'Occupied Kashmir,' it is actually ours. Right now, agitation is happening every day in PoK and people are protesting against Pakistan by holding the Indian tricolour in their hands. If Modi ji gets 400 seats, then PoK will also become India's. It has already started," Himanta added.

The Assam CM also claimed that the BJP needed to get over 400 seats to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country.

"BJP needs over 400 seats to build the 'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi' temple and 'Gyanvapi temple', and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), just like when it crossed the 300-seat mark in 2019, it built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also ensured the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, and implemented the CAA," Sarma said.

"Like Assam, infiltrators from Bangladesh are changing the demography of Jharkhand, while the JMM and Congress are indulging in their appeasement," he alleged.