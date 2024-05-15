Punjab cops arrest 3 for pro-Khalistan slogans

CHANDIGARH: In a coordinated effort, the Counter Intelligence of Bathinda and Bathinda Police arrested three operatives of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on Tuesday. The graffiti were found at Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi, and various locations in Bathinda, Punjab.

One key operative was reportedly in direct contact with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of SFJ and acted on his instructions in exchange for money.

DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated on Tuesday that the New York-based SFJ, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is designated as an unlawful association by the Indian government. Recently, pro-Khalistani slogans appeared on the walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex in Bathinda on April 24, and similar slogans were discovered at the aforementioned metro stations in Delhi on May 9.