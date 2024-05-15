Punjab cops arrest 3 for pro-Khalistan slogans

CHANDIGARH: In a coordinated effort, the Counter Intelligence of Bathinda and Bathinda Police arrested three operatives of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on Tuesday. The graffiti were found at Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi, and various locations in Bathinda, Punjab.
One key operative was reportedly in direct contact with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of SFJ and acted on his instructions in exchange for money.
DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated on Tuesday that the New York-based SFJ, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is designated as an unlawful association by the Indian government. Recently, pro-Khalistani slogans appeared on the walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex in Bathinda on April 24, and similar slogans were discovered at the aforementioned metro stations in Delhi on May 9.
Yadav further revealed that the arrested individuals are Gogi Singh from Jeewan Singh Wala village in Bathinda, Johny from Jeon Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo, and Pritpal Singh from Doad village in Faridkot, who was brought on a production warrant from Bathinda Jail. Pritpal was also previously arrested for similar graffiti activities at Delhi Metro during the G-20 summit and at Bathinda Thermal Plant.
The accused, Gogi Singh, was described by Yadav as a key operative who was directly in touch with Pannun and had carried out the graffiti under his guidance for monetary gain. Evidence including photos and videos of the slogans, along with three mobile phones, two dongle devices, an Aadhar Card, and an ATM card, were recovered from his possession.
The investigation was conducted jointly by the Counter Intelligence Bathinda and Bathinda Police in a professional and scientific manner, according to Senior Superintendent of Police of Bathinda, Deepak Pareek.
A case has been registered under section 153B of the IPC at Police Station Civil Lines, Bathinda.
‘Task assigned by Pannun, Rs 50,000 paid’
Following technical leads, the police managed to apprehend Johny, who disclosed his involvement with Gogi in the graffiti incidents across Bathinda. Assistant Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) of Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, shared that Gogi, previously arrested under the Excise Act and met Pritpal in Bathinda Jail, was introduced to Pannun by Pritpal. Pannun then assigned him the task of writing the Khalistani slogans and directed him to collect Rs 50,000 hidden along Muktsar Kotkapura Road.