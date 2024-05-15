Salman Khan house firing case: Bombay HC seeks status report on inquiry into custodial death of one accused

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought a status report on the inquiry being conducted into the alleged suicide in police custody of an accused arrested in the case of firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

A vacation bench of Justices Sandeep Marne and Neela Gokhale also directed for the CCTV footage of the police station and the call data record of the police officers concerned to be preserved.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Rita Devi, mother of accused Anuj Thapan, who died on May 1 inside the toilet of the Mumbai police crime branch's lock-up.

While the police claim that Thapan killed himself, his mother in her petition filed on May 3 in the high court alleged foul play and claimed that he was killed.