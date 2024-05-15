Tejashwi smells irregularities during Munger election

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday alleged irregularities during polling in the Munger Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.
Munger, along with four other seats, went to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.
In Munger, JD(U) former president and sitting MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, is pitted against RJD’s Kumari Anita, the wife of muscleman Ashok Mehto. Mehto was released from jail after serving a sentence of 17 years in the Nawada jail break case.
Tejashwi also questioned the release of Mokama strongman and former MLA Anant Singh on parole ahead of the polling. He has been given 15-day parole for completing the division of his ancestral property and on health grounds.
Anant’s wife, Neelam Devi, won the by-election to the Mokama assembly seat in Patna district on an RJD ticket but cross-voted in favor of the NDA government when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seeking a trust vote in the assembly on February 12 this year.
Without naming Anant, Tejashwi alleged, “It is really ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar. Our party’s voters were not allowed to cast their votes, our party candidate’s vehicle was smashed, and our party leaders were assaulted by supporters of the Mokama muscleman.”
Targeting Nitish, the RJD leader said, “The Chief Minister had said that those who came to power in 2014 would have to leave it in 2024. Whatever he (Nitish) has taught us, we are engaged in that work. We are getting his full cooperation and blessings.”
Meanwhile, the RJD has also submitted a memorandum to Bihar’s CEO, alleging that JD(U) supporters prevented voters from weaker sections from casting votes in a large number of booths in Munger.
State RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that his party submitted a memorandum to the EC, protesting against the publication of newspaper advertisements with PM Narendra Modi allegedly requesting votes for BJP.