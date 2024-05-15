Tejashwi smells irregularities during Munger election

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday alleged irregularities during polling in the Munger Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Munger, along with four other seats, went to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.

In Munger, JD(U) former president and sitting MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, is pitted against RJD’s Kumari Anita, the wife of muscleman Ashok Mehto. Mehto was released from jail after serving a sentence of 17 years in the Nawada jail break case.

Tejashwi also questioned the release of Mokama strongman and former MLA Anant Singh on parole ahead of the polling. He has been given 15-day parole for completing the division of his ancestral property and on health grounds.

Anant’s wife, Neelam Devi, won the by-election to the Mokama assembly seat in Patna district on an RJD ticket but cross-voted in favor of the NDA government when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seeking a trust vote in the assembly on February 12 this year.