Can’t blame BJP for party's defeats, need corrective steps: MP Congress chief

BHOPAL: Two days after the polling for the four-phase Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh ended, state Congress President Jitu Patwari made a candid admission on Wednesday, saying, "not just the BJP, but our own weaknesses are to be blamed for party’s successive poll defeats in the state."

“We’ve lost three-four consecutive elections in the state, including the 2023 assembly elections. This means that we can’t always keep on blaming the BJP for our poll losses. Our weaknesses are also responsible and correcting them now is of utmost priority. We’re already working on strengthening the state party organisation, and the results will soon be seen on the ground,” Patwari told journalists in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Reacting to Patwari’s candid admission, state BJP spokesperson Shivam Shukla said, “It seems that even before the LS polls results are out, the state Congress chief has conceded defeat and started speaking the truth about his party’s own problems. His press conference on Wednesday seemed to be his farewell press conference as state party chief.”

Addressing the same press conference, the state Congress chief claimed, “Don’t be surprised if the Congress ends up winning LS seats in double-digit numbers in the state. We want the same CM to continue in MP for 5 years and not be replaced by the BJP.”

Importantly, in the 2014 LS polls, the Congress had managed to win two out of the 29 seats, which fell to just one seat in the 2019 elections in Madhya Pradesh.