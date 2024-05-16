LS polls: Ripples over jailed pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal’s entry from Khadoor Sahib seat

CHANDIGARH: Panthic politics in Punjab appear to be on an unpredictable course. The ECI has accepted the nomination of pro-Khalistani and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh to contest from Khadoor Sahib as an independent candidate.

The Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar’s Harpal Singh Baler is set to withdraw his nomination and his party is likely to support the radical Sikh preacher.

On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at Amritpal Singh, saying Amritpal only wanted to get out of jail by contesting the election.

“He is not a Bandi Singh,” Badal asserted.

The ‘Bandi Singhs’ are former Sikh militants incarcerated in various jails across the country for three decades or more. The demand for their release started over a decade ago.

As per the ECI data, the nomination was filed on May 10 by pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Dibrugarh Jail, Assam, under the National Security Act (NSA). He is contesting the election in absentia as an Independent from this constituency.

Addressing a rally at Baba Bakala, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal questioned how a person who wore a ‘chola’ and partook ‘amrit’ a year ago could represent the Panth and not a 103-year-old party which has a consistent track record of safeguarding panthic values. He urged the people to evaluate if Amritpal was propped up by Central agencies.

“How can one explain the entire sequence where a person was first propped up, then projected and then arrested and is now was being kept in safe custody only to be used as a candidate in the parliamentary elections to counter SAD’s popularity,’’ Badal said.

He also pointed out contradictions in Amritpal’s previous stand that he did not want to enter politics and was only interested in ‘amrit parchar’ and fighting the drug menace.

“It is also a fact that Amritpal was facilitated to file his nomination papers despite being incarcerated under the NSA in Dibrugarh”, Badal added.

This panthic seat has the highest number of Sikh voters, at 75.15%.

The constituency came into being in 2008 and is spread across three regions—Malwa, Majha and Doaba—and is termed ‘Mini-Punjab’.

Traditionally, local voters here have voted more in favour of ‘panthic’ SAD candidates. This time, former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha is contesting on the SAD(B) ticket, but with Amritpal contesting as an independent, he can make a dent in Valtoha’s vote bank.

But Valtoha is putting up a stiff challenge, recounting his days of militancy and close association with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The other candidates are Laljit Bhullar of AAP, the state transport minister; Kuldeep Singh Zira of Congress; and Manjit Singh Manna of the BJP.

The people of this area have been voting for hardliners. In 1989, Simranjit Singh Mann won it in absentia as he was in jail. Khadoor Sahib, at that time, was a part of the Tarn Taran constituency. In 1996, Congress won and then SAD candidates won in 1998, 1999 and 2004 polls.